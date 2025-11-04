Assam CM calls judicial probe into Zubeen’s death a ‘landmark step toward truth and justice’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 4 described the government’s decision to constitute a Judicial Commission to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg as a “landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice.”

Taking to his official X handle, Sarma said the Commission will be headed by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court and will investigate all aspects surrounding the tragic incident that has left the state in mourning.

“The Government’s decision to constitute a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble High Court to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of our beloved Zubeen Garg is a landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice,” the Chief Minister wrote.



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He further urged people to extend full cooperation and actively participate in the proceedings of the Commission to ensure that every fact is brought to light and justice is delivered in a transparent and impartial manner.

The formation of the Judicial Commission follows widespread public demand for an independent inquiry into the untimely death of the 52-year-old singer, who was not only one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons but also a strong voice on socio-political issues.

Zubeen Garg’s death triggered an outpouring of grief and emotion across the Northeast, with fans and artists calling for a thorough probe to address lingering questions surrounding the circumstances of his demise.

The state government’s announcement of a High Court-judge-led commission is being seen as a major step toward addressing those concerns and ensuring accountability.