Assam CM confirms probe into infant’s death at GMCH, says action will be taken

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that negligence was involved in the death of a four-day-old infant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and assured that action will be taken against all found responsible.

The newborn, admitted to the NICU for infection and jaundice, was found hanging from the wires of medical equipment on Monday. The infant had been born at GMCH on August 15.

Speaking to the media, Sarma stated, “I saw with my own eyes that negligence was there. A child has died. The nurses are themselves mothers, and they can understand the pain of losing a child even more than I.” He noted that a three-member government inquiry panel has been formed, which is expected to submit its report within a day or two.



Also Read: SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against journalists Varadarajan and Thapar

Addressing concerns over the arrest of a nurse, Sarma said, “Arrests should not be the objective. It could provoke doctors elsewhere, and they could also go on a protest. The inquiry committee will submit its report in two–three days, and then we will decide. We will take action against all found guilty in the inquiry.”

Responding to allegations of understaffing at GMCH, the chief minister stated that the hospital has adequate personnel, including nurses, doctors, and other staff. He also ruled out transferring the principal of the hospital over the incident, emphasising the importance of maintaining staff morale.

“It is a big hospital, and to err is human. If we focus only on the mistake, people who are doing good work get demoralised. We shouldn’t make this a matter of public debate or a TRP thing. As chief minister, I have said action will be taken,” Sarma added.