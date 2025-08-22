SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against journalists Varadarajan and Thapar

The Supreme Court on Friday restrained Assam Police from taking any coercive action against senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar, along with other mediapersons, in connection with an FIR lodged against them over a news report published by the web portal The Wire.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J. B. Pardiwala passed the order after senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for the journalists, submitted that Assam Police was attempting to bypass earlier court directions.

The FIR relates to an article published on August 12, for which Varadarajan and other journalists, including a consulting editor, had been summoned to record their statements. The bench noted the apprehension of arrest and directed that no coercive steps be taken until further orders.



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The court has also sought the assistance of the Assam government’s counsel in the matter and directed the investigating agency to file a status report before the next date of hearing.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had already protected Varadarajan and others from coercive action while hearing their plea against the FIR registered by Assam Police. The case stems from a complaint filed over an article on Opposition leader Sonia Soodor.

The matter will now be taken up after the Assam Police files its report.