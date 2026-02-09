Assam CM distributes settlement application forms to tea garden workers in Dibrugarh

Assam’s tea gardens witnessed a moment of hope and relief on as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed application forms for the proposed settlement of Cha Shramiks and their families in Dibrugarh.

Terming the initiative historic, the Chief Minister said the move marks a significant step towards securing land rights for tea garden workers, many of whom have lived for generations without formal ownership or housing security.

The proposed settlement aims to ensure safe and permanent housing, social security, and improved access to government welfare schemes for members of the tea tribe community. The initiative also seeks to strengthen their inclusion in the state’s development framework while recognising their invaluable contribution to Assam’s tea economy.

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Officials said the programme reflects the state government’s continued commitment to improving the living conditions and dignity of tea garden workers, who form the backbone of Assam’s globally renowned tea industry.

The initiative has been widely welcomed across tea estates, with workers and their families expressing optimism that the long-pending demand for land and housing security is finally being addressed.