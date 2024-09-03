Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all the winners of the State Sports Awards on the occasion of Abhiruchi Sports Day, which celebrates the birthday of Assam's first Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

The award recipients are Bornil Akash Changmai, a badminton player, Krishna Das, a para swimmer, Abhishek B. Gogoi, a special athlete in cycling, Rajib Dey, a physical training instructor at IIT Guwahati, Kalyan Barman, a physical instructor at Nalbari District Sports Office, Anup Konwar, a weightlifting coach at Sivasagar District Sports Office, and Uttam Handique, an athletics coach at Tinsukia District Sports Office.

Abhiruchi Sports Day is a day celebrated in Assam, India on September 3 to honour Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Arjuna awardee from the northeastern region of India. The day is named after the popular sports magazine Abhiruchi, which started the celebration.



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