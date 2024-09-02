The Dibrugarh district unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has lodged an FIR against its former president, Abani Kumar Gogoi, accusing him of financial misconduct. Gogoi is alleged to have misappropriated funds allocated for the construction of a library, a project financed by Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a public sector enterprise situated in Lepetkata, Dibrugarh.

This development follows Gogoi's recent resignation from his post as Dibrugarh AASU president and his subsequent induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. The event was marked by his formal welcome into the party by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Suspected Mpox cases in Manipur test negative

According to the allegations made by Dibrugarh AASU in the FIR, Gogoi not only misused the funds intended for the library but also allegedly collected money under the pretense of demolishing Namrup AASU's old office and constructing a new one.

The union suspects that Gogoi's decision to join the BJP was a strategic move to evade internal disciplinary actions that were being considered against him by AASU. Gogoi had officially resigned from AASU on August 29, citing personal reasons, and soon after, joined the BJP in the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi.