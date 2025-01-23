Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on January 23, met with Japan's State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Furukawa Yasushi.

During the meeting, CM Himanta highlighted the "untapped tourism potential" in the state, including Charaideo Moidams, Kaziranga National Park, tea gardens (Bagans), golf courses, among other locations.

The Assam CM also highlighted the diverse itineraries Assam can offer to Japanese visitors.

The ministers discussed the promotion of tourism between Japan and Assam and its potential to bring prosperity and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma stated, "It was an honour to meet H.E. Mr. Furukawa Yasushi, Japan’s State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism today...From Charaideo Moidams to Kaziranga to our Bagans and Golf courses, I highlighted Assam’s untapped tourism potential and the diverse itineraries we can offer to Japanese visitors."

It was an honour to meet H.E. Mr. Furukawa Yasushi, Japan’s State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism today.



We spoke at length on promoting tourism between Japan and the State of Assam and its potential to bring prosperity and strengthen ties between our… pic.twitter.com/nDsgLheDPd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2025

Earlier today, CM Sarma also met Japan’s State Minister of Justice, Komura Masahiro during his trip to the East Asian country and underlined the state government's plan to establish an industrial park specifically aimed at attracting Japanese companies.

As a whole, the meeting focused on enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, emphasising shared values and cultural ties that unite the two nations.