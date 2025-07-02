Assam CM Himanta Biswa meets Nitin Gadkari, reviews progress of infrastructure projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to review the progress of key infrastructure projects being implemented in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, “In New Delhi today, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. We reviewed the progress of Assam’s flagship infra projects and sought @MORTHIndia’s cooperation in their time-bound completion. Hon’ble Minister has assured us of the Ministry’s undivided focus on this matter.”

The meeting underscores Assam’s push to fast-track critical infrastructure works that are vital to the state’s development and connectivity.

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated in Assam earlier this week, as the BJP strongly condemned an alleged attack on Chief Minister Sarma during a visit to Golaghat. According to BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi, Congress workers reportedly hurled water bottles at the CM, an act the party described as an attack on democratic values.

In a press briefing at BJP's state headquarters, Assam BJP General Secretary Rituparna Baruah said, “Unable to counter the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the BJP Government’s politics of liberation and development, the Congress has now resorted to Naxalite-like behaviour.”



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Baruah further added, “If the Congress can act in such an undemocratic manner while in Opposition, imagine the consequences if they come to power. Attacking an elected Chief Minister of a state is a reflection of the true political character of the Congress.”

The press conference was also attended by BJP Assam Vice Presidents Manoj Baruah and Rajen Borthakur, along with Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay.

In protest, BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), staged demonstrations across all district and sub-divisional headquarters. Thousands of party workers and BJYM functionaries from 39 organizational districts participated in the state-wide protests.

The protests were held under the leadership of senior party members, including Vice Presidents Ujjar Sharma Bordoloi and Bhabin Singh, General Secretaries Pulak Rajbongshi and Nipan Sarma, and BJYM President Rakesh Das.