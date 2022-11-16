Ahead of the grand celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16, released a theme song.

The said theme song has been composed by the Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

''The Assam government has planned a district-wise porgramme from November 18 onwards and also several events planned in the run-up to the main event,'' said Sarma during a press conference.

Sarma further apprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony in Delhi, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also grace the occasion.

Further details are awaited.