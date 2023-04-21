Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 21 said that Gorkhas have played a significant role in building the state and nation.

He was speaking during an open session of 57th Sammelan Divas of Assam Gorkha at Garpal in the Sontipur district of Assam.

''Gorkhas stand for hard work and bravery. They have played an important role in building our State and our nation,'' he added.

Sarma further reiterated the Assam government’s resolve to work for the upliftment of 3.5 crore people of Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister also informed that the doubtful 'D' tag will soon be removed which thousands of Gorkhas in Assam are still carrying.

''They (Gorkhas) are sons of the soil. As per our government order, from today Gorkha Sammelan can provide Other Backaward Certificates (OBC). Gorkhas can buy land in the tribal belt block, but not the Bamun-Kalita,'' he added.

The 57th Sammelan Divas of Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) has been organized by the central committee of AGS in association with the Biswanath, Gohpur, and Sonitpur district committees of AGS in collaboration with the general public.

The Sammelan programme is of a two-day i.e. on April 20 and April 21.

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