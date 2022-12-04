Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 4 said that the youth should now be looking forward to becoming entrepreneurs and providing jobs to others.

“We have already crossed the phase where we were running after 3rd and 4th grade government jobs while residing in Guwahati city. Now is the time to be an employment giver. That means we should be planning out how to provide jobs to two more people, and how to recruit more via employment. If you head towards East or West Guwahati, or even Dispur, you will find people are not discussing many jobs. Even people residing in Delhi, and Mumbai don’t talk much about finding jobs because people residing in cities bring in new opportunities,” said CM Sarma while addressing at the felicitation program held at Changsari High School.

He further apprised the crowd of several developmental projects in the pipeline.

“The bridge connecting Guwahati to North Guwahati will be inaugurated in the next year. Construction of the Kuruwa-Narengi connecting bridge will be completed within the next three years. The Sualkuchi to Palasbari bridge will also be completed soon,” he added.

The Assam CM further said, “Citizens of Assam will be able to avail the services of AIIMS Guwahati from the coming year.”

He also informed me that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari, Guwahati, will be formally inaugurated in the year 2023.

A number of forthcoming projects that would be inaugurated in Guwahati were also revealed by CM Sarma.

''The AIIMS, Guwahati would be formally launched in 2023,'' Sarma said.

He further informed that the Jalukbari constituency will see the construction of ten new high schools and additionally, model schools will be built at Changsari and Rangmahal.

Also read : Assam: AIIMS Guwahati will be officially inaugurated in 2023, announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma