Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 18 visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

Besides this, the entire Assam Cabinet is also set to visit the Police War Memorial and finally the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Along with Sarma and his cabinet, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was also present during the visit.

Senior officials in the administration and police department of the Assam government were also a part of this delegation.

National War Memorial was established in 2019 to honour the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifices for the country.

On the other hand, National Police Memorial was inaugurated in October 2018 which is a commemoration of the sacrifice of over 34,000 police personnel, who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated in April last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is dedicated to all Indian Prime Ministers from India's Independence onwards.

Built at a cost of Rs 271 crores, this museum talks about the contribution of all the 14 Indian Prime Ministers in nation-building.

Also read: Assam: Four aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh brought to Dibrugarh