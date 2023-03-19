Amid the crackdown on Pro Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab, four arrested aides of Singh were brought to Dibrugarh on March 19, said sources.

As per the sources, Singh's aide was held in the Dibrugarh district and Assam's top cop will handle the case of Amritpal Singh's aides.

''Four arrested aides of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh have been brought to Dibrugarh by Special Air force aircraft to Dibrugarh little while ago. They will be likely to be kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail. A 27-member team from Punjab Police including IG Prison accompanying them,'' sources added.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) with high security received them at Mohanbari Airport.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on March 18 declared Pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh a fugitive soon after he was said to be on the run.

The Punjab Police had launched a massive statewide cordon and search operation in the state against the members of the outfit against who several cases stand registered.

''Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally,'' ANI quoted Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal as saying.

Chahal further informed that a case has been registered and Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh.

''We are hopeful that he will be apprehended soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway,'' he added.

As per reports, Punjab Police on March 18 conducted searches at his residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal.

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