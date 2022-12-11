In a major development push to the riverine island of Assam, Majuli, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 11, announced a slew of developmental projects worth Rs 894 crore.



Attending a public gathering in Majuli, CM Sarma announced the construction of a road linking Majuli with Lakhimpur which will be constructed at a pre-approved cost of Rs 694 crore, between Majuli-Lakhimpur similar to the National Highway standard that will be able to carry four vehicles together.

Additionally, CM Sarma also announced the construction of two bridges over Subansiri and Lohit river using modern technology under Asom Mala Scheme.

SP Singla constructions have been provided with the project of constructing the bridges over Subansiri and Lohit rivers.

“Performed Bhumi Pujan for upgradation of road from Balichapori, Majuli to Bongalmara, Lakhimpur, including the construction of 2 major bridges over Luit & Subansiri rivers. The road & bridges will be built on EPC mode at the cost of Rs 694 cr under GoA's flagship Asom Mala scheme,” Sarma tweeted.

Besides this, in an attempt to boost the cultural environment of Majuli, the government is mulling upgrading Majuli Cultural University to a state university that will provide subjects in Science, Arts, and Commerce as well.

Additionally, the government has allocated total of Rs 200 crore for the construction of the Cultural University in Majuli with Rs 51 crore to be disbursed in the first phase.

''Midday meal in every primary school in Majuli in association with Akshay Patra foundation at a total cost of Rs 14 crore,'' CM Sarma further announced.

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