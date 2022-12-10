Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a slew of developmental projects while addressing a public gathering on December 10 in the Biswanath district.

In an effort to make Biswanath district at par with other districts of the state, a number of projects have been taken up by the state government at a cost of Rs 425.75 crore which will be undertaken by the respective departments in the next few months.

“In the coming March month, 2023, during the Assam government’s budget session, construction work on Swahid Kanaklata Baruah Regional University in Biswanath district will begin”, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the gathering at Biswanath.

Additionally, the state government is mulling plans to construct one integrated DC office in Biswanath comprising all modern amenities. The project will be demarcated into two phases.

The first phase will kick off at a stipulated pre-approved budget of Rs 50 crore which will constitute the DC office along with its subordinate offices.

While in the second phase, all departments including, education, public service commission, and health will be set up on the same campus. This idea has been formulated considering the troubles faced by the common people while moving from office to office in order to get their issues addressed. With this, the campus which will house the DC Office will comprise of all necessary government offices giving easy access to the common people.

With various development projects in hand, the state government is looking forward to making Biswanath, complete with all required infrastructure in the true sense thus attracting a huge tourist flow to the district.

The government is also planning to set up a modern circuit house within the same plot where the new Biswanath DC office will be constructed.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to the state sports fraternity, Assam Chief Minister announced the construction of a new regional sports stadium in the Biswanath district. The stadium will house all modern sports and amenities.

Pabhoi Reserve Forest under Biswanath district to get one part of the newly created 5 Commando Battalion which will keep a check on illegal encroachment and work of forest conservation is conducted in its truest sense.

Keeping in mind the seasonal flood hitting the district annually and the destruction caused to the embankments, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the renovation-construction of road cum embankments.

Construction of Road cum embankment on Brahmaputra Dyke from Biswanath Ghat to Panpur (From Ch 0.00 m 8000.00m) in Biswanath LAC under RIDF XXVII of NABARD for the year 2021-22 under PWD, Biswanath District Territorial Road Division will get a head start by this year.



Also read : Assam : CM Himanta Biswa Sarma furious at police constable over short hair cut