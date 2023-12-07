Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the phenomenal rise in female worker population ratio due to government's welfare schemes that have encouraged and empowered the women force of the state.

Giving top priority to 'Nari-Shakti', CM Sarma wrote on X that the numerous welfare schemes introduced by the government has greatly helped in reducing the unemployment rate in the state.

Figures shared by CM Sarma showed initially in October-December 2022, the rate of unemployment stood at 9.7 per cent. But the figures has seen a jump for the period April-June in 2023, standing now at 18.7 per cent.

Noteworthy, with the target of providing 1 lakh jobs in the state, CM Sarma led BJP government in Assam has been periodically announcing job vacancies for its several government offices.

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