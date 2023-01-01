Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 that he cannot compromise on the ''sovereignty issue'' which is the bone of contention between the state government and ULFA (I).

He said this while interacting with editors and senior journalists of newspapers, TV channels, and digital platforms on the first day of New Year, 2023 titled NOTUN DINOR AALAP at Koinadhora in Guwahati.

''The channel of communication with the United Liberation Front of Asom Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah is not an issue. The bone of contention is the sovereignty issue with which I can't compromise,'' the Assam CM added.

He also said that if the arms and ammunition had vanished from society, how much of a harmonious environment would have been created in society.

Commenting on arms and ammunition recovery in the state, Sarma that the security forces recovered the highest number of arms in the state's history.

''Even during the peak of ULFA-I, we were unable to recover so many arms. All this has been possible due to the silent operations, silent actions initiated by the security personnel,'' he added.

He further informed that a total of 1179 arms have been laid down by various insurgent groups and at least 7,229 cadres have surrendered in the state till now.

He spoke on jihadi activities and said that the Assam Police are frequently carrying out its operations against such activities in the state.

''Assam Police under the leadership of DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been actively working with the Muslim community of Assam to rationalize the madrassa education and cracking jihadi module in the state,'' Sarma avowed.

"2022 has been very important for us as we cracked several modules of the Jihadi's and arrested many individuals from different parts of the state,'' he added.

He said that the government has been receiving maximum cooperation from the Muslim communities in its fight against Jihadi activities.

Also read: Government goes digital, all services to be available round-the-clock: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma