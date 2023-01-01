Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that the government has made itself available round-the-clock and converted all services to digital mode.

“The government’s main motive is to provide online or digital services to all. Government can run from the back office. We should be ready enough to provide a driving license or ration card at 2 am as well. Government can be round the clock,” CM Sarma said while interacting with several media persons on the first day of the New Year.

“Government should not be limited to the 10-4 pm time schedule, it is a 24 hours activity. If one wants a trade license, the person will get it even at 3 am,” he added.

Digitization of all government services was one of the major efforts by the state government.

In the case of DTO services, there is an exceptional law wherein one has to appear for a physical test and that cannot be overlooked. Otherwise, apart from the physical test, there is no requirement for people to visit a DTO office.

All cases in the transport department are evenly distributed which will benefit 15 lakh people.

In terms of applying for a caste certificate, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one need not worry about getting a caste certificate if their guardian or father is enlisted in the database as ST or SC. The person will straightaway receive the caste certificate after proof of the father belonging to the scheduled category.

The state government is planning mulling plans to completely digitalise labour department.

Also read : Assam: 966 decisions taken in 72 cabinet meeting held in last one year, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma