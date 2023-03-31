Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 31 challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to call him corrupt during his visit to the state on April 2, 2023.

He also challenged Delhi Chief Minister to prove one single case in any part of India against him.

''So far, I haven't filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal like a coward spoke inside the Assembly. So let him to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away,'' Sarma said while speaking to reporters.

''I challenge him to show a single case against me. Which case is there against me? Let him come on April 2nd and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I have done with Manish Sisodia,'' he added.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party's state coordinator Dr. Bhaben Choudhury took a dig at Sarma and listed out a few urban problems in Guwahati city.

Choudhury took to his personal Twitter handle and pointed out that traffic lights in the city have stopped functioning and people are suffering from water logging during the rainy season.

Kejriwal will visit Guwahati on April 2, 2023, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to strengthen their party's presence in the state.

AAP has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption in the state and claimed that people in Assam are frustrated.

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