A Non-Government Organisation (NGO) from Assam's Pathsala -- Tapoban -- which supports children with special needs has been honoured with the Prestigious Children's Champion Award 2023 at a function held in Delhi's Triveni Auditorium.

The award was presented by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPR) in the health and nutrition category on March 25.

The DCPR bestows this honour to recognize people and groups that have significantly improved the lives of children in a variety of areas, including education, justice, health, nutrition, sports, and the artistic arts.

Justice Dr S Muralidhar, Chief Justice, Odisha High Court presented the award to the founder president of the NGO, Kumud Kalita. The award carries Rs 75,000, a certificate, and a plaque.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE over the achievement, Kalita opined that Tapoban since long has been involved in serving these children with special needs.

“Though the NGO is located in Assam's Pathsala, children come here from the entire state. They are taught daily living skills besides communication and other activities such as music and academics,'' he told India Today NE.

He further added that the children here interact with each other in a child-friendly environment.

When asked to what extent such recognition will motivate the NGO in the future, Kalita shares some challenges which the NGO is facing and one of them was manpower.

''See, we face funding issues as we don't charge fees from parents. However, the main concern of the NGO is manpower. We are not getting anyone who can look after these children even though we are ready to pay them handsomely. No one is ready to come and join our team to look after these children since some of them defecate in the kitchen or in the hall. Due to this, people are refraining from joining the NGO,'' Kalita said.

He further sought support from the people and hoped Tapoban will get more assistance in the future so that it run smoothly and it can continue to serve these special children.

Tapoban, which was set up in 2005, has been working for specially-abled children by providing numerous treatments such as therapy, physiotherapy, and others.

''Ever since the NGO came into existence, over 700 children have been given help,'' he avowed.

It is worth mentioning that in 2011, the NGO also received the Chief Minister’s Best Community Action Award, and Kalita himself was awarded the state teachers’ award in 2021.

Also read: Assam: IAS officer Prateek Hajela returning to state from Madhya Pradesh