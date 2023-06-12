Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 came up with a new term called 'Fertiliser Jihad'.

He coined the term while attending an event for the development and implementation of natural farming in Guwahati.

''We have conveyed our resolve to fight against ''fertilizer Jihad'' during our election campaign. We should use fertilizer but excess of it can harm the body,'' India Today quoted Sarma as saying.

The Assam Chief Minister also reminded that in the last one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged organic farming in Assam and said the state has huge prospects.

''We have gone through our reports that on our land and nature, we have a huge prospect and if we learn to use it, we will not need urea, phosphate, nitrogen, etc,'' Sarma said.

Sarma also recalled his government's statement reiterated that food products with high fertilizer uses harmed the people of Assam.

''Especially in Assam, when we started our government, at that time we said that different food products that use unauthorized fertilizers cause harm. Several diseases of the heart and kidneys have also increased,'' he said.

However, the Assam Chief Minister's new term brought criticism from Congress as the Bhupen Borah claimed that whenever a problem arises before the Sarma, then he switch to his old ways to get away from the problem.

''He uses the technique of communalizing politics. Everyone in Assam knows that a big conflict is going on inside the Assam BJP. May BJP leaders and RSS leaders are speaking against the Chief Minister for his dictatorship politics,'' Borah said.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manoj Dhanowar accepted that the number of fertilizers used in farming should be reduced and be made more organic.

''There is no issue with this. But the word 'Jihad' has no meaning here,'' he added.

Dhanowar further said that Sarma is trying to target a community and that is clear and added, ''I have never seen the government take any steps to control fertilizers''.

The AAP leader further suggested that if the government wants to control, they should do it for the entire state, and no need to target any particular community.

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