MLA Raviram Narzary reacted after the birth of the new militant outfit in 'Boro Liberation Army' Bodoland.

Raviram Narzary, MLA from Kokrajhar West constituency said that he is not in favour of the youths taking up arms and embracing untimely death in firing by the Army or police.

The MLA said these extremist organisations as well as ordinary innocent people will also harassed by taking such steps, hence, called to avoid extremism.

The MLA reacting to the newly formed militant outfit Boro Liberation Army asserted that the development is not good at all.

Also Read: Assam: New militant outfit 'Boro Liberation Army' emerges in BTR, demands Independent 'Boroland'

Citing examples of previous outfits, the Narzary recalled how Bodo youths has earlier come out with similar groups and the impact was felt across the community.

Speaking to the media MLA Rabiram Narzary from the Kokrajhar West constituency said, "Whoever is returning back to the jungle with arms in their hands, I appeal to them to return back to mainstream and discuss matters in a democratic way."

In a press release dispatched earlier addressing the Government of Assam and the Government of India, the new militant outfit mentioned that a new armed organisation has taken birth in BTR with the demand for a separate state of ‘Boroland’. The core members of the outfit as per the press note are B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army Chief) and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).

Peace returned to Bodoland on January 27, 2020, as the third BTR peace accord was signed.

But two-and-a-half years into the BTR agreement, there were reports of the birth of a new armed organisation again. Under the leadership of the president of the organization B. Daidengra, the news of the birth of the new outfit in the month of February was sent via an emergency number in several WhatsApp groups.