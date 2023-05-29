Following the tragic accident at Jalukbari, Guwahati which claimed the lives of seven Assam Engineering College (AEC) students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 29 expressed grief at the loss of lives.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured.”

Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families.



Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 29, 2023

CM Sarma also visited the site where the accident took place.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa visits the site of the accident at Jalukbari. pic.twitter.com/fLIeudjfnA — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 29, 2023

For the unversed, a major accident took place on the night of May 28 wherein 7 students of Assam Engineering College died on spot after the Scorpio car they were travelling hit a Bolero pick-up van at the Jalukbari Flyover.

As per the initial information, ten persons were inside the vehicle which was allegedly rented by the students.

Three of the occupants received grievous injuries who were rushed to the Apollo hospital from where they were later shifted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Also read : 7 students of Assam Engineering College die in a major road mishap in Guwahati