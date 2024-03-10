Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 10 laid foundation stone and dedicated several welfare projects worth Rs 1370 crore in Sonitpur district.

As part of Vikas Yatra, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Borsola Model residential school, laid the foundation stone of a 50 MW solar project among other welfare works at Sonitpur.

CM Sarma even addressed a public gathering in Sonitpur where he dedicated the welfare projects for the people of the region.

The chief minister exclaimed that these efforts of the government will improve the region's educaiton, health and energy infrastructure.

Further, the chief minister will be dedicating several projects in four other districts today including Majuli, Tinsukia, Baksa and Udalguri.

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