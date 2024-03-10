As the Lok Sabha election approaches, around 70 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) comprising over 8000 personnel have arrived in Tripura.

A senior Tripura Police officer, who didn’t wish to be quoted, informed India Today NE that the dates for the Lok Sabha election may be announced anytime. For this reason, the Tripura Police and Tripura Government have proactively requested the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the deployment of CAPF.

“We want to hold the election in a peaceful way and for that we have requested the Centre and ECI for the early deployment of the CAPF.

Accordingly, they have agreed and also sent the forces. We had sent a requisition for deployment of 70 companies of CAPF which was agreed upon and the forces were dispatched to Tripura,” said the senior officer.

He further stated that over 8000 personnel, including those from CRPF, CISF, BSF, and other central law enforcement agencies, arrived in two phases.

The official also disclosed that in addition to the 70 companies of CAPF, Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were also deployed.

“The deployment was done in two phases. In the first phase, which commenced on March 1st, around 50 companies arrived, while in the second phase, on March 7th, the remaining 20 companies arrived. We have assigned them their duties and deployed them in different areas. They have commenced area domination to maintain the law and order situation,” he informed.

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