Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 8 shared figures of number of accident cases in the state for the month of June 2023 as compared to last year’s figures, thus expressing concerns over the rising trend.

Deeply concerned over the rising number of accident cases, CM Sarma took to Twitter and shared the figures stating, “In June 23, the number of road traffic accidents increased compared to June 22. There were a total of 555 accidents, compared to 500 in June 2022. Additionally, the number of fatalities increased to 255, compared to 235 last year. I am deeply concerned”.

In June 23, the number of road traffic accidents increased compared to June 22. There were a total of 555 accidents, compared to 500 in June 2022. Additionally, the number of fatalities increased to 255, compared to 235 last year.

I am deeply concerned . — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 8, 2023

The state government under the leadership of CM Sarma have been actively implementing several initiatives, including awareness campaigns to curb road accidents.

With improved infrastructure to implementation of traffic rules and penalty system, the state government has been working towards the goal of improving the situation and bring down the figures of fatalities due to accidents. But looking at the figures, one needs to think beyond government action and retrospect on individual responsibilities as well.

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