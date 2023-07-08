The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile as intermittent firing continued at General area of Kangvai-Awang Lekhai area on the night of July 7.

Additional Border Security Forces (BSF) were inducted to bring the situation under control as columns of Indian Army and Assam Rifles move to general area Songdo. One security personnel of Manipur police is reportedly injured during the retaliatory firing incident, although confirmation on the same is yet to be received.

Meanwhile, exchange of fire was also reported in Laikot area of YKPI with situation being monitored by the security forces.

On the other hand, a mob of nearly 200 built up at Mahabali road and burnt down two vehicles near the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur. According to sources, the mob also tried to snatch weapons from the police. The police had to resort to firing to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, although no casualties were reported in the incident.

Another mob of nearly 200 people gathered at Palace Compound in Imphal West but Army and Rapid Action Force personnel were able to disperse the mob by 12.30 am on July 8.

Also read : Manipur violence: Security forces create 'Buffer Zone' in Bishnupur district as armed miscreants attempt to sneak in