Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state and spending a night at Kaziranga National Park.

This is the first time a Prime Minister will be staying overnight at the park, which is famous for its one-horned rhinos. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a statue of a legendary Assamese warrior during his visit.

Due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park, jeep safaris in the Kohora range will be closed from March 7th to 9th morning. Elephant safaris in the same area will be closed on March 8th and 9th. All other safari options in the park will remain open.

This is the Prime Minister's first visit to the park, and officials are making preparations to ensure his safety and enjoyment.

Assam's forest minister believes Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park will raise the park's profile internationally. After visiting Kaziranga, the Prime Minister will continue his trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

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