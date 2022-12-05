In a decisive move to end the menace of ragging and ensure an appropriate academic environment, Assam Chief Minister has instructed all state universities to immediately evict unauthorized boarders from the hostels

The directive from the Chief Minister comes just days after the brutal ragging incident at Dibrugarh University, in which a former student of the institute is alleged to have been involved.

According to the directive, universities across the state need to evict all unauthorized boarders from the hostels and report back to the public authority within 7 days. The order instructs the Higher Education department of the Secretary to the Government of Assam to carry out any necessary follow-up action.

According to the order, it was brought to the Chief Minister's attention that some former students or hostel boarders have remained in the universities' hostels even after completing their education. This may lead to “vastation of the hostel environment as well as indiscipline along with possibility of undesirable activiti94es,” the order stated.

Therefore, Chief Minister Sarma has directed the immediate expulsion of all unauthorized hostel boarders to ensure a proper academic environment.

It should be mentioned that the Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Cotton University, Bodoland University, Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Kabiguru Rabindra Nath Tagore University, Bhattadev University, and Madhabdev University have all received the necessary orders in this regard.

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