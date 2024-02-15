Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 840 youth in 15 state departments.

The appointment letters were handed over at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

According to the Assam government, the appointments were made as part of the State government’s commitment to providing government jobs to 1 lakh youth in Assam.

Of all the appointment letters distributed today, 83 is the Personal Department, 65 is the Home and Political Department, 492 in the Finance Department, 2 in the Transport Department, 41 in the P&R Department, 7 in the Labour Welfare Department, 19 in Excise Department, 6 in Co-operation Department, 7 in Industries and Commerce and PE Department, Skill, Employment and E Department, 10 in Revenue & DM Department, 2 in Welfare of Minorities & Development Department, 1 in Secondary Education Department, 1 in Irrigation Department and 97 in Housing & Urban Affairs Department.



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It is to be mentioned here that to date 93, 557 appointment letters have been given to unemployed youths in the state and on February 15 a total of 840 were given appointment letters.

With this, the tally stands at 94,397 youths in the state.