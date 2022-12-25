Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 25 distributed Rs 25,000 to each of the 4,841 schools that secured A+ during Gunotsav this year.

Sarma distributed the cheques of Rs 25,000 to the schools during a programme held at the veterinary College playground in Guwahati's Khanapara.

Besides this, the Assam Chief Minister also awarded districts with the highest number of A+ grade schools with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes.

''I am confident that our humble initiative to evaluate schools grade them will improve the education scenario in Assam,'' Sarma said on while speaking on the occasion.

For the development of the education sector in the state, the Chief Minister also highlighted several aspects on the occasion and called upon every teacher to focus on the overall development of his school.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that following the COVID pandemic we could not organise the Gunotsav but in 2022 we were able to do it.

''In 2023 we wil organise 4th round of Gunotsav. The Assam government today awarded 4,841 schools that secured A+ grades and provided Rs 25,000 for each school,'' he added.

Notably, Gunotsav is an initiative that mainly focuses on the assessment of learning outcomes of children for ascertaining the learning gaps and designing measures for improvement.

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