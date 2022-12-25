The Golaghat district administration in Assam imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on December 25 with immediate effect, amid rising cases of accidents.

Kuldeep Hazarika, the Additional District Magistrate of Golaghat, issued the directive for the stringent measures.

''On the national highway, vehicle owners are prohibited from parking outside of designated parking spots,'' the order dated December 25 read.

Likewise, individuals will not be permitted to leave their vehicles on other Public Works Office (PWD) streets across the district.

Additionally, the additional district magistrate's orders forbade freight-carrying dumpers from operating between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The administration has banned vehicles transporting freight to carry loads that are greater than their predetermined capacities.

As per the order, the decision was made to reduce the region's rising number of road accidents. The strict measures will come into effect immediately.

In the meantime, those who are found to be violating the orders, will be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law by the district administration, the order stated.

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