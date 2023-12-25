Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state wishing for a path full of wisdom and happiness by the blessings of Lord Jesus.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Wishing a #MerryChristmas! For those celebrating, may Jesus illuminate your path with wisdom and happiness".

As the state revels in the joyous Christmas spirit, CM Sarma's message is a reflection of the diverse cultural harmony that thrives in Assam.

Meanwhile, the state of Assam is gripped by Christmas celebrations as people from the Christian community have been thronging to Churches since midnight to offer prayers and enjoy a scrumptious meal with their loved ones and neighbours celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus.

Also read : Assam: Suspected ULFA-I member shot by cops at Baihata Chariali