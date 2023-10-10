Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 10 visited the residence of late Indian Army jawan Mitu Kalita in Baksa, who lost his life in the recent Sikkim floods following a cloudburst.

Paying tribute to the bereaved soul, CM Sarma handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the late jawan.

The Chief Minister also instructed MLA Phani Talukdar to take necessary steps to renovate the road between Saudarvitha Govardhana connecting Sankar Mandir and Ananda Bazar near the house of the late jawan Mitu Kalita.

CM Sarma arrived at the Baksa's Anandabazar Hatkhola residence of the deceased jawan where he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Kalita. He went on to announce an ex-gratia to be received by the family members of the deceased jawan.

Mitu Kalita, along with 23 other jawans, went missing in the recent flash floods in Sikkim. His corpse was found on Sunday morning, according to reports.

The body of the jawan was subsequently returned to his hometown of Anandbazaar Hatkhola in Baksa. According to reports, a large crowd had assembled at Mitul's apartment to pay their respects to the army jawan.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, an Assam cabinet minister, paid tribute to Mitu at his house on behalf of the state government.

Notably, Mitu Kalita was assigned to Alipurduar in West Bengal. His department directed him to visit Sikkim for official business; nevertheless, on his way back, he went missing following a cloudburst in North Sikkim on October 4.

Also read: Assam: Congress suspends two party leaders for taking part in Amrit Kalash Yatra