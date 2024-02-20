Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings on February 20 on the statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Recalling how the sister states are important players in shared journey towards a Viksit Ashtalakshmi, CM Sarma wrote on X, "Our beautiful sister states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram share a strong bond with us and are important players in our shared journey towards a Viksit Ashtalakshmi and as anchors of India's Act East Policy. On their Statehood Days, I pray to Maa Kamakhya for their continued development and closer bonds among the people of our State"

Arunachal Pradesh, nestled in the northeastern part of India, celebrates its Statehood Day on February 20th. This day marks the formal establishment of the state after it was granted statehood on February 20, 1987. Mizoram, another jewel in India's northeastern region, commemorates its Statehood Day on February 20th as well. On this day in 1987, Mizoram was officially recognized as a full-fledged state of the Indian Union.

The northeastern region of India, often referred to as the 'Seven Sisters,' is known for its cultural richness, natural beauty, and strategic importance. However, it also faces unique challenges such as connectivity issues, insurgency, and socio-economic disparities.

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