Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Asom Divas.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wished the people of the state while highlighting the great contributions made by the Ahom ruler Swargadeo Chalong Su-Ka-Pha who established 'Greater Assam' through his good governance and great ideals.

"The great Swargadeo Chaolung Su-ka-fai laid the foundation of Greater Assam with the great ideals of harmony, good governance and unity There is a need for everyone to dedicate themselves to further strengthen the larger Assamese nation along the path shown by the hero of the era. Today is Assam Day (Su-Ka-Pha Day) and I pay my humble tribute to the founder of the Ahom kingdom and wish the people of Assam all the best. His great ideals will always inspire us to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam (Translated from Assamese)", wrote CM Sarma on X.

Assam Divas, also known as Asom Divas, is an annual celebration observed on December 2, marking the establishment of the Indian state of Assam.

This day bears significant historical relevance, as it denotes the formation of Assam in 1963. Prior to this, Assam was a part of a larger state that included Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

However, following the implementation of the States Reorganization Act of 1956, Nagaland and Meghalaya were separated from Assam on December 2, 1963, bringing about the Assam we recognize today. Asom Divas offers a platform for the people of Assam to pay homage to their state's unique identity and rich cultural heritage.

It is a time to reflect on their diverse culture, tea plantations, wildlife reserves, and traditional art forms, while rejoicing in the unity and diversity that characterizes their state.

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