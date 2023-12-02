Manipur police on December 1 destroyed 30 acres of poppy cultivation in Tankhul Hundung village in Mapithel hill range under Ukhrul district of the state.

Additionally, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.

Further, 288 and 293 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 335 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Also read : Mizoram election 2023: Election Commission postpones vote counting to December 4