Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of the state on October 24. As the state observes Vijayadashami also known as Dusshera, CM Sarma wished that may the feeling of brotherhood among the people of the state remain intact.

"As Maa departs for Kailash, may her blessings guide us until she returns next year", wrote CM Sarma on X.

Assam along with the entire country is observing Dusshera or Vijayadashami, observed annually at the conclusion of Navratri on the 10th day of the month of Ashvin as per the Hindu calender. Typically, Vijayadashami falls within the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the nation in celebration of Vijayadashami.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared, "Best wishes to my family members across the country on Vijayadashami. This holy festival brings the message of ending negative forces as well as adopting goodness in life. Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashami!"



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