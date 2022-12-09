Lashing out at the Gujarat police for arresting the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale, the party submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission Of India (ECI) over the arrest of Saket Gokhale by Gujarat police and claimed it to be harassment.

Further in the memorandum, the TMC questioned the ECI how could speeches of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bollywood actor and ex-MP of BJP Paresh Rawal during campaigning were not tantamount to an offence but Saket Gokhale is arrested.

On behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, the list of memorialists stated- "We would also place on record that Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam reportedly preached and fanned communalism and hatred towards religious minorities while campaigning in the recently held Assembly Election in Gujarat. Such hate campaign was widely publicized in local and National media."

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Further justifying its stand on the arrest of Saket Gokhale, National Spokesperson of TMC, it further added that similarly, Paresh Rawal, ex-MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party preached hatred against the Bengali community while campaigning in the run-up of the Gujarat Assembly Election held and mocked the food habit of Bengali community.

It is to be mentioned here that Saket Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 6th 2022, to which the TMC claims it to be false and frivolous charges were later released, however, while he was leaving the Cyber Crime Police Station at Ahmedabad the Gujarat Police rearrested again without any warrant or court order

Further, the memorandum urged the ECI for an immediate inquiry into the action initiated by the Gujarat Police by falsely implicating Saket Gokhale and to put an end to all such physical, and mental harassment inflicted upon him, not to speak of the loss of social and political reputation he is having in the eye of the people.