Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader & Leader of Opposition, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr Mukul Sangma boasted of the developmental activities undertaken by his government during his tenure as Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Addressing the Block Meeting held at Rongara Siju Assembly Constituency, South Garo Hills District, Sangma claimed that the current government is giving excuses about not having money.

Highlighting the stretch of developments on road and infrastructure, Mukul Sangma asserted that the MDA government did not construct the National Highway and the things which have been done during his tenure- with Japan International Cooperation for which an agreement was signed in 2015.

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"In 2015 there is an agreement between Meghalaya and JICA. It's still in Google, you can search for it. Even the name of the roads is mentioned, along with that National Highway 62 even that is done through JICA's funds. This is due to insufficient funds in the state, and because of Central Government doesn't have funds," Sangma added.

Earlier the TMC accused the Meghalaya government of funds mismanagement worth Rs 632 crore in the name of the Meghalaya Ecotourism Infrastructure Development Project.

Notably, just months ahead of the assembly election, the All India Trinamool Congress claimed that the Meghalaya government under Conrad Sangma and IAS officer D Vijay Kumar has conceived over Rs 632 crores of fund mismanagement.

In an official statement, the TMC claimed that immense financial irregularities of USD 79.05 million (i.e. Rs 632 crores) in the Meghalaya Ecotourism infrastructure Development Project have been done under the company Meghalayan Age which is spearheaded by CM Conrad Sangma’s top aide IAS officer D Vijay Kumar.