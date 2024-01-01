Amidst the emergence of the new JN.1 strain of COVID-19, India has reported a concerning rise in cases with 636 new infections. This recent spike comes as the country grapples with the potential implications of the newly detected variant, which was first identified in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram on December 8.

The presence of this variant adds to the challenges faced by the nation, which has been vigilant since the pandemic's onset in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

The health authorities are on high alert, given the history of the virus's impact on the country. To date, India has seen over 4,50,13,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a recovery rate of 98.81%, translating to approximately 4,44,75,602 recoveries. The death toll stands at 5,33,361, reflecting a case fatality rate of 1.2%, which is notably the lowest among the top 20 worst-affected countries.

The symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, remain a concern for health officials monitoring the situation. In response to the pandemic, India has made available several vaccines, including those manufactured by the Serum Institute of India Ltd. and Indian Immunologicals Ltd., to combat various diseases, including COVID-19.

As the country faces this new threat, the government and health agencies continue to track and manage the evolving situation, ensuring that measures are in place to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect public health.

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