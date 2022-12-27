Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to bikers and motorists to follow road safety norms in order to keep themselves and their loved ones safe amid the new year's celebration.

In a video message, Assam CM said, "The state has witnessed a sudden dip in mercury level and also a blanket of fog has disrupted the visibility leading to accidents."

Further, the CM urged all motorists to drive their respective vehicles with utmost caution to avoid any untoward incidents.

"With the welcoming of the new year, people are now gearing up for picnic parties, however, one must make sure nobody travels in vehicles with more than its capacity."

The CM also urged the picnic goers not to create unnecessary commotion which may lead to breaking the driver's concentration while driving and remarked that no drivers should be in an inebriated state while driving, which again is an offence.

Also Read: Severe cold wave blankets Upper Assam, Moran turns white after heavy hailstorm

On the eve of 31st December 2022, the state government has urged people not to drink and drive and strict action will be taken if found violating the law of the land.

It is to be mentioned here that on December 16, A truck driver was killed while several others were injured after three trucks collided with each other following a dense fog in the Bilasipara of Dhubri district here.

The accident took place between three trucks, bearing registration numbers AS 17B 9954, WB 57C 8685, and AS 01 NC 2230 which were heading towards Dhubri from Guwahati and the other one was going to Guwahati from Dhubri when the incident occurred at National Highway 17 in Chirakuta area of Bilasipara.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital by locals.

Following the incident, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on National Highway 17.

Meanwhile, the winter season has already hit Moran in the Dibrugarh district as temperatures plummeted further after a late evening hailstorm whitewashing the green expanse of Upper Assam.

Fresh pictures of roads covered in white after a hailstorm lashed parts of the Dibrugarh district on December 26 are going viral on social media.

As ice accumulated on the bus highway, disrupting traffic, it turned many acres of cultivated land, as well as the roads, into a carpet of white. The thick layer of ice on the road slowed traffic, and many people flocked to the streets to take in the white natural beauty.

The temperature dropped even further, with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting more rain in northeastern states.