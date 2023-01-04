The Assam government is eagerly looking forward to hosting G20 events at Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Notably, on January 4, 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and issued directives to ensure the success of the programme.

It is to be mentioned here that the Assam government is set to host as many as five G20 meetings in the year 2023.

As per the schedule, the first meeting is set to be hosted the month of February 2, 2023, for two days in Guwahati wherein the event agenda will be on the 1st Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting under the Union Ministry of Finance.

Further on February 6, 2023, a meeting will be held on Youth 20 Inception Meeting then on March 13, 2023, SAI 20 Inception meeting. On April 3, 2023, there will be an event on the 2nd Employment Working Group Meeting, followed by the RIIG Side Event on March 24, 2023, to be held in Dibrugarh, Assam.

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Notably, the meeting venue was decided at a virtual conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers and Governors of various states on Friday in connection with India's elevation to the G20 Presidency.

India sharpened its focus on G20 much before the presidency was handed over by Indonesia.

During a national conference of state tourism ministers in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala from September 18-20, Singh had said India planned to position itself as a "major tourism destination" during its G20 presidency. Tourism-related aspects of the G20 leaders' summit were also discussed during the conference organised by the ministry in the hill town.