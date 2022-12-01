In a welcoming move for the people of the Morigaon district, the state government is set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1000 crores in the Morigaon district.

Speaking to the media Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "On December 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Morigaon and inaugurate various projects worth Rs 1000 crores."

Further laying stress on the need for a medical college in the district, Assam CM will also initiate the medical college project worth Rs 650 crore along with a bridge worth Rs 75 crore over the Kopili river.

The minister also remarked that the ITI and the polytechnic college will also be upgraded and the foundation stone will be laid by the Assam Chief Minister.

Earlier on November 29, in the cabinet meeting held in Silchar, the Chief Minister said that infrastructural projects will be launched at Tamulpur, Morigaon, Golaghat, Bishwanath, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

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The total outlay of this set of projects is estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, two other schemes of the state government – the Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme and the Deen Dayal Divyang Scheme will be subsumed in the ‘Orunodoi’ Scheme and each beneficiary will get Rs 1250 before Rongali Bihu.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 announced that an allowance of Rs 1000 will be given to every girl student every month who is pursuing post-graduation.

Speaking at the ceremonial distribution of scooters to meritorious students of Higher Secondary Examination, 2022, under Pragyan Bharti Scheme, the Assam CM said, "This time the state government is mulling to start a new scheme under which all girls students pursuing post-graduation like MA, MTech, Mcom or MSc will be provided with Rs 1000."