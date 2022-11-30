The Garo community have threatened to carry out a protest against the BJP-led government and gherao Dispur if their demand for the formation of the Garo Autonomous Council is not fulfilled ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference held at the meeting room of Dudhnai Paridarshan Bungalow on November 28, the leaders of the Garo community came out and raised various demands pertaining to the development of their community.

The Garo organization strongly opposed the formation of the Garo Development Council instead of the Autonomous Council. Seven lakh people belonging to the Garo community threatened to boycott the BJP if the Garo Autonomous Council is not formed before the Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders of the Garo organization alleged that the government formed the Garo Development Council in 2021 only for the namesake.

“This development council is not for the progress and development of the Garo community. Therefore, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the leaders demanded that the Garo Development Council be upgraded to an autonomous council in Assam”.

More than 7 lakh Garo people living in Assam have been demanding a Garo Autonomous Council in Assam for a long time. On the other hand, even after two years of granting the Garo Development Council, the government has not allocated money for infrastructure in the Garo community areas.

The organization has alleged that the government has not contributed a single rupee despite promising development in various aspects including infrastructure, transportation system, medical treatment etc. in the Garo medium schools.

The organization demanded that the Garo Development Council be upgraded to the Garo Autonomous Council before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Otherwise, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Garo people have threatened to withdraw support to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Garo organisation had decided to send a memorandum to tribal affairs and education minister Ranoj Pegu, water resources and parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika and the chief secretary, mentioning their various demands.

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