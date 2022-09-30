Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 30 inaugurated the flyover near Arya Vidyapeeth College, Arya Nagar in Guwahati.

The flyover is set to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

Notably, during the auspicious inauguration of construction work of 2 lane flyover at Sarabhatti in 2021, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out the importance of the requirement of the bridge over Sarabhatti crossing.

“A flyover will be constructed from Arya Vidyapeeth college- Nepali mandir in Guwahati to connect the two wings of the New Medical College. One unit will be in MMCH and another in Kalapahar TB hospital. This flyover will provide faster connectivity between the two wings of the medical college,” said CM Sarma.

“Super-Specialty Hospital will be in MMCH-issues like Urology, Cardiology will be treated in the MMCH. On the other hand, Surgery, Medicine and other issues will be treated in the Kalapahar TB hospital,” Sarma added.

The flyover will be opened for the commuters before the India-South Africa T20 match which is to be played in Barsapara Cricket Stadium on 2nd October in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We have decided to quicken the construction activities and the flyover will be ready for the public before the India-South Africa T20 match which is to be played in Barsapara Stadium”.

CM Sarma also added, “This decision was taken so as to avoid any traffic jams as many people would be rushing to the stadium to witness a cricket spectacle after like 2 years”.

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