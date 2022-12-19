Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 936.47 crore in the state's Dibrugarh district on December 24.

''In continuation of the "Development Fortnight" initiated by the Assam Government led by the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, foundation stones and inauguration of projects worth Rs 963.47 crore will be done in Dibrugarh on December, 24,'' BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta said while addressing a press conference.

The statement further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed various preparations to welcome the Chief Minister for the programmes to be held in the Dibrugarh district.

It is worth mentioning that the Assam government has been focusing on the development of infrastructure in the state and regarding this several announcements have been made by the Chief Minister itself.

Recently, the construction of a 1.5 km flyover from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge in Jorhat was approved during a cabinet meeting.

“Due to the massive traffic jam experienced by commuters from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge point, hence the cabinet has decided to construct a flyover," Sarma informed after the cabinet meeting.

Besides this, the cabinet also gave its nod to arrange facilities for street lights and Rs 100 crore sanctioned to Primary Health Care (PHC) for the drinking water problem in Jorhat.

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