Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded minister Parimal Suklabaidya for his unique effort to raise awareness on road safety.

CM Sarma took to platform X to appreciate minister Suklabaidya's unique effort by writing, "পথ সুৰক্ষা, জীৱন ৰক্ষা

Great to see this on ground effort to bring citizens at forefront of road safety. Collective action by each one of us is the only way to end the menace of road accidents. It has already destroyed too many families".

পথ সুৰক্ষা, জীৱন ৰক্ষা



Great to see this on ground effort to bring citizens at forefront of road safety.



Collective action by each one of us is the only way to end the menace of road accidents. It has already destroyed too many families. https://t.co/uHvIBbuYxS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2023

Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya rode over 250 kms from Guwahati to South Salmara in the last 3 days as part of 'Path Suraksha Jan Andolan Bike Rally'. The minister will be riding to Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon and interacting with the public while raising awareness on road safety.

The minister will be covering a total, of 3,000 kms while visiting all constituencies of Assam on bike as part of the awareness programme.

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