The State Government has released a new tax policy that has left citizens surprised. As per the notice, people now have to shell out extra to even celebrate Bihu, take put a public rally or conduct a public meet.

According to the notice, people now have to pay Rs 300 to even take permission for cultural processions, events, bihu, ceremonies, etc. Additionally, Rs 2,000 for permission for political rallies, events and meetings, Rs 2,000 for permission for all types of sporting events, Rs 500 for permission for street plays, awareness rallies, events, Rs. 5000 for permission for trade fairs, food fairs; Rs 50,000 charge in Guwahati for commercial construction permission while Rs 25,000 in other parts of the state, Rs 10,000 for permission of opening petrol pumps and gas agencies, fee of Rs 300 for private employment verification, fee of Rs 300 for verification of rented accommodation and PG and Rs 300 fee for verification of workers involved in construction.

Earlier most of its taxes were paid to the government but now it has been revised and increased again.

The taxes have to be paid by the Assam Police Sewa portal.

The new tax policy has surprised citizens with the opposition parties slamming the state government of Assam for overburdening the people of the state. Additionally, political leaders like Congress's Mira Borthakur has slammed the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government stating that this government has no economic growth and is instead extracting from the citizens to run their debt-ridden government.

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