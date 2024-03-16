Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially inaugurated the Hospitality Skill Development Centre in Sonapur today. This initiative is set to empower the youth by equipping them with essential skill sets vital for the hospitality industry.

The Hospitality Skill Development Centre of Excellence will open up career opportunities for those keen on securing jobs in the hotel industry, mentions Sarma.

In a bid to enhance communication skills for hospitality services, Sarma proposed the introduction of foreign language training, specifically Japanese, to cater to the needs of foreign visitors.

He expressed gratitude towards the Taj Group and Tata Sky Indian Hotel Corporation Limited for their support, highlighting a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Group for the construction of a new hotel in Kaziranga.

